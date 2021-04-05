Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,842 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of CEL-SCI worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CEL-SCI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $667.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.96. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

