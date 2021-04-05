Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLG opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $539.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

