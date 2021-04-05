iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iCAD by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in iCAD by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iCAD by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $19.98 on Monday. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $497.86 million, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ICAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

