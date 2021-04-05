Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,410.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,556,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255,249 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 21,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,067,000 after buying an additional 4,941,316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000.

EUFN stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

