Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 248.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cutera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cutera by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Cutera by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $551.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

