Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3,013.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPH opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $939.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

