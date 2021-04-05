Citigroup Inc. Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,556.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,164,736.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $38,796.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,506,376.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,691 shares of company stock valued at $503,722. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $95.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $102.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

