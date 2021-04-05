FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,202. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $17.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $239.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 million. Research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FVCB. Piper Sandler upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

