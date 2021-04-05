Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 251,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,418 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Gritstone Oncology worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gritstone Oncology by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

GRTS stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. Research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRTS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of Gritstone Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.