Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 323,518 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,438 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $672.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

