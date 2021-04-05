Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

