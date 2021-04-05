Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,008,215 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

