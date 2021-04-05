Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.51 Million Position in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.87.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 5%.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.