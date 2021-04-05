American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of AXL opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.