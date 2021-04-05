Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 94,847 Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBLT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

