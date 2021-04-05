iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.82 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

