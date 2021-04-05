Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $20.29 on Monday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.58 million, a PE ratio of 84.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

