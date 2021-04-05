Zacks: Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $2.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $3.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $12.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $13.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $15.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $192.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.37.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

