Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post earnings per share of $5.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $3.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $23.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.96 to $24.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $26.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.71 to $27.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.36.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $507.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $288.94 and a 1 year high of $512.24. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $470.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.58.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.