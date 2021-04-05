Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $87.32 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.