Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

NYSE:MUA opened at $15.39 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.