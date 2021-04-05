Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,588 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of TrueBlue worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 281,785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after buying an additional 617,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,786,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

TBI opened at $22.56 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $22.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

