Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

