Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $10.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

