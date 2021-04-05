GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 132.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GAN were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GAN in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in GAN by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 1,542.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $19.37 on Monday. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have issued reports on GAN. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

