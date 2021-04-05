iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGE. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

