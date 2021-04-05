Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 82.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 80.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $509.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

