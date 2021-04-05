Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of Luna Innovations worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after buying an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,853 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 94,139 shares during the period. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 453,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 155,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.