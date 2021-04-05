Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 372,597 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 51,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.