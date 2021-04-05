BlackRock Inc. Invests $110,000 in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURI. Benchmark initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

CuriosityStream stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

