Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 16,488 JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in JFrog by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 216,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.80 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,327,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,046,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 over the last ninety days.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

