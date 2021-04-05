Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Sells $6,183,100.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Reeg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00.

CZR opened at $88.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

