MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel Sells 100,000 Shares

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MD opened at $25.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MEDNAX by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $23,681,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.