Robert S. Birch Sells 147,000 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,933,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,726,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,853,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $15.88.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.
SSSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.
About SuRo Capital
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
