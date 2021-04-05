Robert S. Birch Sells 147,000 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,933,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,726,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,853,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.