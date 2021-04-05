Carl C. Icahn Sells 2,600,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OXY opened at $27.38 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

