iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 231,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 115,590 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 127,447 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 97,964 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $103.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.38. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

