Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $154.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $113.98 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

