BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Novus Therapeutics were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $14.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.07. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.