BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Ark Restaurants worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $20.93 on Monday. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

