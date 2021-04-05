BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,387 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.42% of Impac Mortgage worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).

In other news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 124,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,070.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,274 shares of company stock worth $78,423 in the last three months. 40.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

