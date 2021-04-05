BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,999 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Perma-Pipe International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

