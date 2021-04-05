-$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.82). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,046 shares of company stock worth $433,018. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

