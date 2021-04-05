Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) to “Buy”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $310.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLT. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.65.

FLT opened at $279.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.00 and a 200 day moving average of $261.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $292.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

