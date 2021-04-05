$282.44 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce sales of $282.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.62 million and the lowest is $280.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares in the company, valued at $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock worth $403,833,758. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,682,910,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after acquiring an additional 883,730 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,064,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,571,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSH opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

