B. Riley Raises Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $29.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of GES stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

