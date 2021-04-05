$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

