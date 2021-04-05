PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. CL King cut shares of PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Analysts forecast that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in PVH by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

