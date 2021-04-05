Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.67.

AAV opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.14. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$3.01.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

