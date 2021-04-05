The Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $800.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.22.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $249.75 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $137.34 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.08. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 82.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

