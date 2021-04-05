Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of QUTIF stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.
Questor Technology Company Profile
