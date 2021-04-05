Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of QUTIF stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

